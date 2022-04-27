COAS briefed on troops’ operational preparedness during LoC visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief was briefed on the situation at the frontier that divides the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir. He was also apprised on the operational preparedness of the formation.

Gen Bajwa interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC at Chakothi Sector and spent some time with them. He appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

Earlier, on arrival at LoC, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan and India had last year in Feb agreed to strict adherence to the 2003 ceasefire along the LoC and other border sectors.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India contacted and discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the ISPR had said in a statement on Feb 25, 2021.

