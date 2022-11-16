COAS Bajwa visits Karachi, witnesses stalls at IDEAS 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi on Wednesday. The army chief also witnessed various stalls at IDEAS-2022 at Karachi Expo Centre, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with a cross-section of visitors and delegates and held separate meetings with various visiting delegates including Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

READ: COAS BAJWA PAYS FAREWELL VISITS TO PMA KAKUL, BALOCH REGIMENTAL CENTRE

Later, the army chief visited Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

During his farewell address to officers and troops, COAS Bajwa lauded their professionalism and devotion to duty. He also praised the troops for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the people during recent heavy floods.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Comments