COAS Bajwa pays farewell visits to PMA Kakul, Baloch Regimental Centre

RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa paid farewell visits to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad.

The army chief laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha. He also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA.

While addressing the officers, he appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming future leaders. He also advised cadets to focus their energies on pursuit of professional excellence.

Upon his arrival at PMA, the army chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Later on, Gen Bajwa visited Baloch Regimental Centre in Abbottabad. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment.

He paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices. Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

Earlier on November 12, COAS Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison and inaugurated Institute for Special Education, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children. He also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

During his farewell address, COAS Bajwa lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He acknowledged their professionalism and devotion to the defence of the motherland.

The army chief also inaugurated state-of-the-art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

