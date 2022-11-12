COAS Bajwa visit Lahore Garrison, inaugurates institute for special children

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison and inaugurated Institute for Special Education, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison and laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

The army chief inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children. He also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

During his farewell address, COAS lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He acknowledged their professionalism and devotion to the defence of the motherland.

The army chief also inaugurated state-of-the-art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

General Bajwa said that young people are the country’s assets and such facilities are must to provide them with an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Multan Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.

While interacting with strike formations’ troops, COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland, the ISPR said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa kicked off his farewell visits. General Qamar Javed said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks.

The COAS says he has no plans for an extension in his tenure and reiterated that he will retire after five weeks, the sources said. General Bajwa said that the army will not play any role in politics, the sources quoted COAS.

