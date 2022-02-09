COAS Bajwa vows to eliminate remnants of terrorists at all costs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the forum was given a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan. The participants were also apprised of the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

The forum paid tribute to the martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on them.

COAS Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces. “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism,” ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue & colour.

Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed, COAS reiterated.

“We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost,” COAS emphasised.

COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional/sub conventional domain, the ISPR statement read.

