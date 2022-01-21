COAS briefed on security, border fencing during Peshawar Corps HQs visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar today, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Friday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Pakistan-Afghan border fencing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said today.

The army chief reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace from the country.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers, and soldiers of Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadar, and Police, COAS vowed that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged KP districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

