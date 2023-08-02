29.9 C
COAS, chief of German Army discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of German Army Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais, called on his Pakistani counterpart General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation.

Both COAS General Asim Munir and Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Read more: Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng meets COAS Asim Munir

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir and discussed matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, both dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

