COAS, DG-ISI attend PM Imran Khan-led session at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and other high-ups attended an important session led by Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired an important session at his Bani Gala residence. Sources told ARY News that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed gave a briefing to the participants on the law and order situation of the country.

The session was attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, DG MI, DGMO, DG IB and others, sources added. The interior minister will give another briefing to the participants in a while.

