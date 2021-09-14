COAS Gen Bajwa visits Pano Aqil

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pano Aqil Cantt today (Tuesday) where he was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in the field, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the army chief witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat.

The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of the defensive battle in the desert including fire and manoeuvre, the ISPR added.

He also planted a tree as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan Campaign.

Later, the Army Chief visited the family of Sepoy Hizb Ullah Jatoi Shaheed, in village Dattar Dino; Pano Aqil, who embraced martyrdom on September 5th due to an IED attack on FC troops deployed at Quetta.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited Corps Headquarters Karachi today, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Monday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the Corps.

The army chief was apprised of the prevalent internal security situation in the province especially, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies in maintaining law and order.

COAS Bajwa emphasised to guard effectively against Hybrid threats in view of the latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach.