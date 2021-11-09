COAS Gen Bajwa proud of achieving self-reliance in defence production

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief was briefed on HIT capabilities, progress of ongoing projects and recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisation and Revamping (BMR) measures for HIT production units.

COAS visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 mm Artillery gun barrel, ballistic / IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), the ISPR said.

The COAS also witnessed ongoing Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of tanks, artillery guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles.

The army chief expressed his confidence in expertise of HIT and appreciated the commitment of chairman, officers and workforce towards transforming HIT into a modern defence production industry for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

“Self-reliance in defence production is the hallmark of any country and we are proud of the milestones achieved towards that end,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT.

