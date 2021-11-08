Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed handed charge of Karachi Corp: ISPR

KARACHI: The Karachi Corp held Monday the ceremony of conferring the charge to the newly appointed Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed who succeeds Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum who will soon take charge as Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), ARY News reported.

Lt Gen Saeed has now taken formal charge of Karachi Corp after Lt Gen Anjum handed relinquished the charge to him, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) notification today.

Separtely earlier today from the security scene, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security concluded after five hours in Islamabad.

The committee comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate members will be briefed by top military brass about the country’s overall affairs of national security.

The meeting is being chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter Services-Public Relations (DG-ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, federal ministers are in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting will also be briefed on current national security issues including the situation of Afghanistan and talks with banned TTP.

