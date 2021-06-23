COAS Gen Bajwa stresses ‘close cooperation’ with Azerbaijan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is in Baku on an official visit, met senior military officials of Azerbaijan on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Azerbaijan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Eyvazov Vilayat Suleyman oglu, Chief of State Border Service (SBS) Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and Chief of State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghi Oglu Naghiyev, the media wing said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, regional peace and stability and cooperation in energy, trade and connectivity projects between both brotherly countries were discussed.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said the emerging geo-strategic paradigm in the region necessitates our close cooperation and collective response against common challenges. He also reiterated for increased mutually beneficial engagements at all levels and forums.

The dignitaries also acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army and contributions for conflict prevention in the region especially efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan.