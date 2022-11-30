Wednesday, November 30, 2022
COAS General Asim Munir calls on President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday called on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held at President House, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also held a meeting with President Arif Alvi.

During the meetings, President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chief of Army Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming charge of their office.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with COAS Munir and congratulated him on assumption of his responsibilities.

General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) yesterday.

