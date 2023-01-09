COAS General Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince

RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the Saudi crown prince congratulated General Asim Munir for assuming charge of his office, last year.

The meeting discussed bilateral ties, defence cooperation and other matters between the two Islamic States.

COAS General Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE from January 4 to January 10, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS Asim Munir also held a meeting with Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh and discussed about enhancing the military and defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed military and defense cooperation.

“Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defence relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation,” the Saudi defence minister said in a tweet.

