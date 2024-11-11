COAS Asim Munir discusses defence ties with Australian army chief

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment, according to the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security, recognising the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace.”

The ISPR added that Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honor Pakistan’s martyrs. He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honor to him.