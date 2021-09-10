COAS General Bajwa, Qatari deputy premier discuss Afghanistan situation

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the state of Qatar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS General Bajwa reiterated shared resolve of extending humanitarian assistance for Afghans. He said that Pakistan remains committed to working with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for people of Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in successful evacuation operations from Afghanistan, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: QATARI DEPUTY PREMIER CALLS ON PM IMRAN KHAN

They exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

During the meeting, PM Khan had called upon the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, engage positively, and create incentives to ensure sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Highlighting that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.