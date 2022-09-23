COAS General Bajwa reaches Karachi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reached Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s public relations wing, COAS General Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Badin district today.

He will also get briefing on the relief activities and will meet the army personnel busy in carrying out flood-relief activities.

On Thursday, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

The Japanese envoy appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

