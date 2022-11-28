COAS General Bajwa says army has distanced itself from politics

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the army has distanced itself from the politics and its role has been restricted to constitutional mandate.
“Pakistan Army has always remained a dominant player in national decision-making. Due to its historic role in country’s politics, the military drew severe criticism from public and politicians alike,” COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in his interview with the Gulf News.
We have restricted the army’s role to its constitutional mandated task only by deciding to make it apolitical.
This decision, though being viewed negatively by a segment of society and led to personal criticism, but it will help enhance the army’s prestige in the long term, the outgoing COAS said.
COAS Bajwa said Pakistan Army has enjoyed the unmatched respect and trust of Pakistani Nation throughout our history. Army’s positive and constructive role in Pakistan’s National Security and development has always received unwavering public support.
“Despite some criticism and undue vilification of the armed forces through mass propaganda and meticulously crafted false narratives, the institutional resolve to remain apolitical will remain steadfast.”
On ties with the Middle East countries, COAS Bajwa said Pakistan enjoys a special bond and fraternal ties with GCC and other Middle Eastern countries.
Pakistan, on its part, has always supported the strategic interests of our Middle Eastern friends and would continue to do so in the future, General Bajwa said.