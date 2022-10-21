COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa says will retire in five weeks

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The COAS says he has no plans for an extension in his tenure and reiterated that he will retire after five weeks, the sources said.

General Bajwa said that the army will not play any role in politics, the sources quoted COAS.

Earlier, at a recent luncheon attended by the COAS General Bajwa at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his recent US trip, he had said the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay out of it in the future as well.

Gen Bajwa also reiterated his resolve to leave after the completion of his term as the army chief this November.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed as COAS on 29 November 2016 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Sharif. After the completion of his first term of three years as the chief of the army staff, General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief was extended for another three years, starting from November 2019 until November 2022, by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

