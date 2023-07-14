COAS General Syed Asim Munir visits Quetta Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has visited Quetta Garrison and inquired about the health of wounded soldiers in the Zhob terrorist attack, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefing on the recent terrorist attacks.

The armed forces expressed serious concerns over the terror activities of the banned outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) being operated from Afghanistan.

The officials briefed that TTP hideouts are present in Afghanistan and expressed hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its land to be used against other countries.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing urged that the Afghan interim administration to ensure the implementation of the Doha agreement. The armed forces also expressed concerns over the involvement of Afghan citizens in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Yesterday, it was learnt that five terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in northern Balochistan after militants attacked launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison, while nine Pakistan soldiers were martyred in the process.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clearance operation underway at Zhob garrison has been completed.

“In total, five terrorists were killed during the operation,” the ISPR said. However, it added, at least nine security personnel embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

The military’s media wing had earlier put the death toll to four, stating that five soldiers were critically injured. Later in the evening, it said that the injured soldiers succumbed to their wounds and embraced martyrdom.

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists were soon after cornered in a small area near the boundary following a heavy exchange of fire.

“Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” the statement added.