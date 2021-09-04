COAS Qamar Bajwa meets AJK PM to discuss occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where the two discussed the situation in occupied territory and Indian atrocities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the two had an in-depth discussion on the fresh situation at the Line of Control, and Indian atrocities in the occupied AJK.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tribute to the icon of Kashmir Freedom Movement, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on his demise and said that Pakistan Army would continue its support for Kashmir cause and people of the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Geelani has been laid to rest in the wee hours of Thursday amid a tight military siege at Haiderpora just meters away from his house.

While the Hurriyat leader had himself expressed his wish for burial at Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar, and so his family insisted on it, the occupation forces not only restricted the proper burial rites but also scaled up curfew restrictions as the whole area was cordoned off.

The COAS also congratulated AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi for resuming his fresh responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the military’s public relations wing, matters related to mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security situation, especially the current situation in Afghanistan came under discussion.

The two dignitaries also discussed cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter-terrorism domain, said the ISPR.