COAS Munir pledges ‘unwavering support’ for country’s economic revival

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday pledged ‘unwavering support; of Pakistan Army to backstop the government’s efforts for economic revival of the country, ARY News reported.

The army chief made the pledge during Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) second proceedings of the 5th Apex Committee meeting on Saturday, focusing on efforts to improve business and investment climate in the country.

The second session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving the business and investment climate in the Country.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers and high-level government officials.

Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges.

The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in the larger interest of the Country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.

The Prime Minister directed the ministries to optimally utilize the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long-term policy interventions.

‘New easy visa regime for businessmen’

Earlier, caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar – in a video statement – announced a new easy visa regime for foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan.

According to one of the decisions, he said those foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would get easy visas based on a document from their country or international business organizations.

Pakistani missions would issue visas to foreign businessmen based on that single document, he said adding that the new visa regime would make Pakistan a country open for business.

The prime minister said besides if Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would also be issued to them.

People who work in mid-sized and large businesses could also avail this facility of visa, he added.

He expressed the hope that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy.