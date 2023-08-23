COAS Munir visits South Waziristan, vows to ‘hunt down’ terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Asman Manza in South Waziristan District, where six soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District and was briefed on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

During his visit, COAS Munir interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their “unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism”.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that Shuhadas [martyrs] are the country’s pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

COAS Munir emphasised that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state.

A day earlier, at least six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were killed, while two terrorists sustained injuries,” ISPR said, “however, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

The armed forces said that they were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

On August 19, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district.