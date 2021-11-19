COAS Qamar Bajwa stresses need for global convergence on Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and called for international attention towards humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long term and enduring relationship with Bahrain.

The army chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The Bahrain speaker appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previously, PM Imran Khan also met Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal during her visit to Pakistan and urged constructive engagement of the international community and urgent measures to prevent the looming humanitarian crisis in the face of serious economic challenges in Afghanistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to forge closer ties with the Kingdom in all facets of cooperation.

He expressed special gratitude to the leadership of Bahrain for the care afforded to the 120,000 strong Pakistani Diaspora, in particular during the testing times of the global pandemic.

