PM Imran Khan invites Bahrain Crown Prince to visit Pakistan

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Monday expressed resolve to visit Pakistan soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan invited him to visit the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the meeting, the prime minister and Bahrain’s crown prince discussed cooperation in various sectors, matters of mutual importance, and ongoing developments in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 had a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain🇧🇭, His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa today in Riyadh on the side-lines of the "Middle East Green Initiative" Summit.



The prime minister said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy a historic and deep-rooted relationship and stressed the need to increase bilateral exchanges at the highest levels between the two countries to promote the relationship.

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa said that Bahrain gives importance to its ties with Pakistan and is committed to upgrading it in all spheres.

Imran Khan while speaking on the Afghanistan situation during the meeting said that said a peaceful Afghanistan is a key to peace in the region and international assistance is need of the hour to divert a humanitarian crisis in Pakistan’s neighbouring country.

“International community’s role in long-lasting progress and stability in Afghanistan is need of the hour,” he said while stressing the need to unfreeze the international assets of the country.

The two sides also agreed to keep close coordination over matters of mutual interest besides also strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

