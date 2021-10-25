Pakistan not to launch new coal power plants in future: PM Imran Khan  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that Pakistan would not initiate any new coal power plant from now onwards besides also converting its energy production to renewable energy resources by 2030, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing the Middle East Green Initiative Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the prime minister lauded the organizers for holding an event aimed at dealing with climate changes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“10 percent countries globally are responsible for 80 percent climate changes,” he said.

Announcing measures from Pakistan to deal with the challenge, he said that the country would convert its 60 percent power production to renewable energy resources by 2030. “No new project for producing power from coal plants will be launched from now onwards,” he said.

Sharing the natural ways adopted by the country to deal with the climate-related challenges, Imran Khan said that an initiative has been planned to boost mangrove plantation under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in the country.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN OFF TO ATTEND MIDDLE EAST GREEN INITIATIVE SUMMIT

Pakistan is taking serious steps to tackle the environmental issues, he said while urging the international community to take it seriously as it is now affecting coastal communities rapidly.

Imran Khan said tackling existing challenges that affect man-made infrastructure and coastal ecosystems have already become a serious concern.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!