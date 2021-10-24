PM Imran Khan off to attend Middle East Green Initiative Summit

RIYADH: Amid his three-day Saudi Arabia visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is on Sunday embarking on his tour of the Kingdom’s capital after performing Umrah to attend the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, ARY News reported.

According to the sources privy to the itinerary and agenda of the visit, PM Imran Khan is set to share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change in the Riyad summit.

One of the things to be deliberated in the summit today is Pakistan’s experience of launching natural solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

The “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives, first of the kind for the middle east region, are the blueprints of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman that are aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Other than calling on the royal dignitaries and meeting the Saudi leadership, the premier will also attend the event organized for the promotion of investment in Pakistan. He will interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora there.

PM Imran Khan reaches Jeddah, to perform Umrah tonight

Earlier yesterday, PM Imran Khan performed Umrah after he reached Jeddah from Madinah.

Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud welcomed the prime minister at the Jeddah Airport from where he left for Makkah to perform Umrah.

The gate into the Holy Kaaba was opened specially for the Pakistani premier.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!