PM Imran Khan reaches Jeddah, to perform Umrah tonight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit will perform Umrah tonight after he reached Jeddah from Madinah, ARY NEWS reported.

Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud welcomed the prime minister at the Jeddah Airport from where he left for Makkah to perform Umrah.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI's arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.



The doors of the Holy Kaaba would be opened specially for Imran Khan, who would be staying in Makkah tonight. The prime minister would arrive in Riyadh on Sunday afternoon to attend an environment summit.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Madinah and paid his respects at Roza e Rasool (SAW) after his arrival in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to attend the ‘Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit’ being held in Riyadh.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and other members of his cabinet, the barefoot Prime Minister Imran Khan was welcomed at the Madinah airport by its Governor Shah Faisal bin Salman and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akber.

The prime minister paid his respects at the Roza e Rasool (SAW) and offered prayers at the Masjid e Nabwi (SAW).

He prayed for peace and security in the country, liberation of the occupied Kashmir besides also praying for Muslim Ummah.

