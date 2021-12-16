COAS Qamar Bajwa, UK CDS Antony David discuss Afghanistan on telephone: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of United Kingdom (UK) Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin had a telephone conversation today as they discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the COAS congratulated the admiral on assuming a new appointment and hoped that he would play his role in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, matters of mutual interest including military cooperation, regional security and current security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed, the media wing of the military said.

COAS Qamar Bajwa during the telephonic conversation stressed upon the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The British dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in security cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

