COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah as the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, matters related to expanding military cooperation, bilateral relations and others were discussed.

The meeting between COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was also attended by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

#VIDEO: Crown Prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz award to #Pakistan’s Army Chief pic.twitter.com/wATCSQ5QR9 — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 26, 2022



In addition, COAS Qamar Bajwa was awarded the King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellent Class, in recognition of his efforts to improve ties between the two countries.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman decorated the Commander of the Pakistani Army with King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, in implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in investment, industrial and mining sectors besides the latter also agreeing augmenting the three-billion dollar deposit with the Central Bank through term extension.

This was stated in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of three-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two sides agreed to stimulate partnerships and enable investment integration opportunities between private sectors of the two countries.

They stressed the importance of strengthening work through the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council, for diversifying trade exchange between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia affirmed its continuous support to Pakistan and its economy, including augmenting the three-billion-dollar deposit with the Central Bank through term extension or otherwise.

