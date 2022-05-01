Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen cooperation

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in investment, industrial and mining sectors besides the latter also agreeing augmenting the three-billion dollar deposit with the Central Bank through term extension.

This was stated in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of three-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two sides agreed to stimulate partnerships and enable investment integration opportunities between private sectors of the two countries.

They stressed the importance of strengthening work through the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council, for diversifying trade exchange between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia affirmed its continuous support to Pakistan and its economy, including augmenting the three-billion-dollar deposit with the Central Bank through term extension or otherwise.

It also agreed to explore options to further enhance the financing of petroleum products and supporting the economic structural reforms for the benefit of Pakistan and its people.

The two sides also agreed to enhance media cooperation, explore opportunities to develop cooperation in the fields of radio, television and news agencies, and exchange experiences in order to develop the joint media work.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the statements of Pakistan mentioning keenness to find a solution to all disputes with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India in order to resolve the issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, and agreed on the need to achieve security and stability, and to prevent the use of Afghan lands as a shelter for terrorist groups.

They also agreed on the importance of following up and implementing the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting of CFM OIC on Afghanistan, aimed at supporting stability and providing humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

