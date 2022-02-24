COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Uzbekistan’s ambassador: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today and discussed regional security situation, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan, particularly defence cooperation. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Recently, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid an official visit to Belgium, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the visit, COAS Bajwa called on Secretary-General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) Stefano Sannino and the Chairman of the EU Military Committee General Claudio Graziano.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed.

The army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interests, according to the ISPR.

EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

