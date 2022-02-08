COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa reaches Naushki

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday has reached Naushki, Balochistan, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY News reported.

According to the army’s public relations wing, the COAS will spend a complete day with troops.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter-terror activities.

He will meet troops who participated in repulsing terrorist attack on the second of this month. Later, the COAS and Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders.

Naushki, Panjgur attacks

13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

