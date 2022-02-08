PM Imran Khan leaves for Quetta on a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will pay a day-long visit to Balochistan today (Tuesday) to spend the day with security forces.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will visit the martyrs memorial in Naushki and will address FC personnel. Later, he will get a briefing on the recent terror attacks in Balochistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in his Tweet said today’s federal cabinet meeting has been cancelled due to Quetta’s visit of the premier.

آج کابینہ کا اجلاس منسوخ کردیاگیا ہے، وزیراعظم اور آرمی چیف آج کا دن بلوچستان میں سیکیورٹی فورسز کے جوانوں کے ساتھ گزاریں گے،جوان جن کے عزم پہاڑوں سے بلند اور جذبوں میں سمندروں سے زیادہ وسعت ہے ہمارا فخر بھی ہیں اور ہمارا مان بھی، پاکستان کے یہ بیٹے مادر وطن کیلئےسربکف ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2022

The minister said our soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and whose spirits are wider than the seas are our pride.

He said these sons of Pakistan are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland.

Naushki, Panjgur attacks

13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

