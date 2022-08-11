COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa reaches UK on official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached United Kingdom on an official visit to attend a passing out parade at Royal Military Academy and meet Britain’s military leadership.

According to Radio Pakistan, the army chief during the visit will be attending the Passing-out Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhust as a chief guest.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa will also call on military leadership of United Kingdom during the visit.

The army chief was recently active in playing role on the economic front as he reached out to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and UAE and Saudi Arabia for expediting a US$1.17 billion loan tranche from the IMF.

On July 29, COAS Qamar Bajwa spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to seek help in accelerating loan revival process.

COAS Bajwa made an appeal for the White House and Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan program.

Later on August 05, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has telephoned the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to discuss the IMF programme.

UAE and Saudi Arabia’s authorities assured COAS Bajwa of their full support for the early disposal of $1.2bn loan tranche.

