COAS reiterates resolve to uproot terrorism from Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday has reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace.

He said this while visiting Corps Headquarters Peshawar today (Wednesday), where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and progress of development works in newly merged districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed COAS Bajwa upon his arrival at the Peshawar HQ.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts.

He said there is a need for whole the nation to approach and unified response to counter extremism and defeat terrorism decisively.

Later, the COAS attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Capt. Saad Bin Amir Shaheed and Lance Naik Muhammad Irfan who both embraced Shahadat while gallantly fighting the terrorists in South Waziristan.

The COAS vowed that the sacrifices of Shuhada would not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

