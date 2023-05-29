‘Futile efforts’ to drive wedge between people, army will never succeed: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday asserted that those making “futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond” between the nation and its army will “never be able to succeed”, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief uttered the comments during a visit to the Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command and Staff College Quetta.

While addressing the officers, COAS Asim Munir emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th Generation Warfare.

“Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed,” the army chief said.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators,” he added.

The army chief further stated that the “nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed” to the people of Pakistan.

COAS also said that the Pakistan Army with the people’s “undaunted support” could not be “deterred nor coerced by anyone”.

He also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by Commander Quetta Corps.