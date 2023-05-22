Strong military guarantees security, unity of state: COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Monday that a strong military guarantees the security and unity of the state, ARY News reported.

COAS General Asim Munir presided over a ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today in the honour of martyrs and ghazis in which he presented military awards to the families of martyred soldiers, as well as to the army officers and soldiers for their outstanding services during the operations.

Sitara-e-Imtiaz has been awarded to 51 army officers, 51 army officers to 22 officers and soldiers, whereas, the UN special medal was awarded to two soldiers.

The award distribution ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Army’s senior officers and families of the martyrs. The army chief announced to observe Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Martyrs Day) on May 25.

COAS Asim Munir said that we are undoubtedly living in a free atmosphere due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs and services of the ghazis which are our valuable assets and the capital of pride.

He said that as an institution, Pakistan Army always remembers each of its member and their families and our relationship as a family is a pride and matchless.

The army chief said that every soldier and officer of the armed forces of Pakistan is beyond the regional, linguistic, political biases and distinctions and they always prioritise responsibly performing their duties.

COAS Munir said the recent attacks on the military installations and Yadgar-e-Shuhada were sorrowful and intolerable.

A few days ago, COAS General Asim Munir asserted that the legal process of trial against planners and perpetrators involved in the May 9 violence, the day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested, has commenced.

“The legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying.