COAS Munir says legal process to try May 9 perpetrators commenced

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday asserted that the legal process of trial against planners and perpetrators involved in May 9 violence, the day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested, has commenced, ARY News reported.

“The legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying.

The army chief shared this information while addressing garrison officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters in Lahore, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said.

COAS Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

The army chief was given briefing on events of Black Day of May 9 as he visited Jinnah House and an army installation which were blatantly attacked and vandalised by politically motivated rioters.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS emphasised that “Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances”.

Read More: COAS says ‘orchestrated May 9 violence will never be allowed again’

“Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation, InshAllah,” he added.

Later, COAS also visited Services Hospital Lahore and inquired about the well-being of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured by “political miscreants” during the May 9 incident.

Gen Munir also visited Qurban Lines and met with police officials.

The COAS paid homage to the martyrs of police, appreciated the professionalism and restraint exercised by them during the May 9 riots, and assured the army’s full support to the law enforcement agencies for their capacity enhancement, intelligence sharing, and training.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Read More: Police identify culprits involved in attack on Jinnah House

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.