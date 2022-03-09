COAS says Pakistan values China’s role in global, regional affairs

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Charge d’ Affairs Ms. Pang Chunxue Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Bajwa said Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for the provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Earlier, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their support to CPEC’s high-quality development and the commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of completed projects and the timely completion of under-construction projects.

This understanding was reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing during his four-day visit to China in the month of February.

