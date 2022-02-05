Time to end ‘human tragedy’ in occupied Kashmir: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reiterated the country’s desire to resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of the disputed region and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

In a statement shared by the ISPR director general on his official Twitter handle, COAS paid tribute to the people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle.

He said the Kashmiris are “braving gravest human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces”. “[It is] time to end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions,” he stressed.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. President Dr. Arif Alvi led a rally in Islamabad to reaffirm the nation’s support for the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, several ministers and government officials were in attendance at the rally.

اپنے مظلوم کشمیری بھائیوں سے اظہارِ یکجہتی کے لیے #یوم_یکجتی_کشمیر_ریلی میں شرکت کی۔ بے گناہ کشمیریوں کے خلاف بھارتی حکومت کے جبر اور ظلم نے دنیا اور خطے کے امن کو داؤ پر لگا دیا ہے۔ پاکستان مسئلہ کشمیر کے حل تک ہر پلیٹ فارم پر اپنے کشمیری بھائیوں کی حمایت جاری رکھے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/1OpyDPr8Pw — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) February 5, 2022

