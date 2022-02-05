PM Imran Khan reaffirms solidarity, says world must not ignore Kashmiris’ ‘plight’

ISLAMABAD: With Pakistan marking Kashmir Solidarity Day today, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed the nation’s solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Khan said that it is the international community’s responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.

“The world must not ignore the plight of the people of IIOJK and their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state’s draconian military occupation,” he stressed.

“It is time the world takes notice of India’s grave human rights violations in IIOJK which include crimes against humanity, war crimes & genocidal acts as well as the threat of forced demographic change. All these are in complete violation of the Geneva Conventions.”

The prime minister said Pakistan stands united with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Modi’s fascist policies of oppression and violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in IIOJK, he maintained.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted, “the brave people of Kashmir have endured every kind of brutality through Indian state terrorism. The entire Pakistani nation stands united with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers today & every day in their legitimate right to self-determination.”

