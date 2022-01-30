Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism on Sunday martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts of occupied Kashmir.

The troops martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one youth during an operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The operations were going on till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, over a dozen Gujar and Bakarwal families are on a sit-in protest after being rendered homeless by the authorities at Roop Nagar in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Gujjar and Bakerwal families are demanding justice and a shelter to live in, saying their houses stood there for the last 70 years but the authorities demolished their homes.

The families and their lawyer said that the houses were demolished despite a status quo order by a sessions court in Jammu. “They have been deprived only because they are poor people and no one listens to them. If there was rule of law, the authorities would have served them notice before demolition.

