Int’l community must realise Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday underscored that Pakistan was acting as bulwark against terrorism and the international community must “realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country”, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief expressed these remarks during an interactive session with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from nine different countries who met him here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) as part of their visit to Pakistan.

COAS Asim Munir talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promote peace and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive the country based on their experiences during their stay.

The army chief pointed out the human sufferings and atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) and efforts to change the demographic realities of the area.

The students appreciated COAS Asim Munir for providing an opportunity for a constructive interaction.

Earlier this week, COAS Asim Munir visited Asman Manza in South Waziristan District, where six soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

The army chief visited Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District and was briefed on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

During his visit, COAS Munir interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their “unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism”.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that Shuhadas [martyrs] are the country’s pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

COAS Munir emphasised that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state.