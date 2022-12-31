COAS Asim Munir urges national consensus to confront ‘prevailing challenges’

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has stressed the need for a national consensus to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief made these remarks while addressing the Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said Pakistan was passing through one of most critical junctures and this required development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism.

COAS Asim Munir congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

“Maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, wherein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare,” he stated.

The army chief appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to cadets from friendly countries. He advised the young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen, and foresight.

Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the prize winners. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom Pakistan Navy for his Overall Best Performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Later, the COAS visited Malir Garrison where he laid floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. COAS underscored the need for focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

