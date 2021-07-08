COAS underscores need for better management of western zone, border security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Corps Headquarters Mangla, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while addressing the garrison officers, highlighted regional environment and its implications on Pakistan’s security

Speaking about Pakistan’s consistent support to Afghanistan peace process, the COAS underscored the need for better management of the western zone with due focus on border security.

“We must stay abreast of the evolving situation and never lower our guard whatsoever”

Referring to the national effort against coronavirus pandemic, the army chief commended all ranks for their all out support to civil administration in ensuring public safety and well being.

“However, we must continue to exercise max caution and follow relevant SOPs until the pandemic is completely over,” the COAS remarked.

He lauded the performance and dedication of Strike Corps formations for undertaking innovative futuristic training, said ISPR.

During the visit, the army chief was briefed about operational preparedness, training and administrative matters of the corps.

The COAS was also apprised of the ongoing corps war games aimed at evaluating operational plans in wake of the emerging battlefield challenges, said ISPR.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Mangla Corps Commander Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood.