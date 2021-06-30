Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan want instability in region: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, ARY News reported. citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing the participants of National Security and War Course (NSWC) – 21, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan peace process, said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

“Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions,” he added.

Expressing resolute support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, the COAS underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains, said ISPR.

Read More: PAKISTAN CAN PARTNER WITH US FOR PEACE BUT NOT IN CONFLICT: PM IMRAN

The army chief termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hall mark of Pakistan Army and emphasised on realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness.

“Force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary”

A well-equipped, well trained and motivated Army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge, COAS Bajwa emphasised, adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail.

Congratulating the participants on successful completion of their course, the COAS advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by NDU president Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.