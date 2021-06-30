Pakistan can partner with US for peace but not in conflict: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the United States but not in conflict, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the budget session of the National Assembly a day after the federal government smoothly passed Finance Bill 2021-22, PM Imran once again made it clear that Pakistan would not allow the United States to use its bases for cross-border military actions after American forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The United States was defeated in Afghanistan and they tried to shift the blame of their defeat on us.”

He said more than 70,000 Pakistanis were martyred during the war against terror after 9/11 attacks. “Islamabad is not interested to become part of any other conflict.”

“We will never, ever compromise our sovereignty at any cost, under any external threat or pressure.”

“We understand the Afghan people. They are our brothers. History teaches us that the Afghans have never accepted any external interference in their internal matters,” he added.

Speaking on electoral reforms, PM Imran reiterated that electronic voting was the only way to ensure transparency and prevent rigging in the general elections.

“The only solution to allegations of fraud in elections are electronic voting machines (EVMs),” he added.

“Time has come to hold free and fair elections in the country with the help of electronic voting machines,” said the prime minister.

Addressing the NA session, PM Imran Khan also urged the opposition to accept electoral reforms and agree to the implementation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the country for the next general elections.

The premier also offered an olive branch to the opposition saying: “If the opposition has reservations over electoral reforms, we[PTI government]are ready to hold talks with opposition parties.”

Watch PM Imran’s complete NA speech here: