Coast guards seize tanker with oil smuggled from Iran

KARACHI: In a significant operation, the Pakistan Coast Guards successfully intercepted a truck carrying smuggled Iranian diesel on Hub River Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

However, tensions escalated as the truck driver, instead of cooperating with the officials, resorted to misbehaving and calling for support from fellow transporters, leading to the blockade of Hub River Road, further complicating the situation and causing disruptions in the area.

According to a spokesperson, the interception of the Iranian diesel smuggling truck was a result of vigilant efforts by the Pakistan Coast Guards to curb illegal activities.

“We want to send a clear message that pressure tactics and disruptive behavior will not deter us from fulfilling our responsibilities,” the spokesperson expressed. “We remain committed to our duty of curbing smuggling activities and upholding the law.”

Despite the challenges posed by the blockade, the Pakistan Coast Guards maintained their professionalism and took appropriate measures to handle the situation.

