Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell announce engagement

Grammy-winning American singer Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell announced their engagement on Friday, July 11.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a photo in which the singer proudly showed off her engagement ring.

In a separate post, Donovan Mitchell shared a video, giving glimpses of his proposal.

The heartfelt video, apparently from a resort on a beachside, showed the couple walking by a pool before he gets down on one knee and proposes to Coco Jones.

Following their Instagram posts, a rep for the couple said that they took a vacation, where Donovan Mitchell proposed to the 27-year-old singer.

“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE.

He added, “The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together.”

Despite being in a relationship for two years, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell have kept their romance away from the media’s attention.

The American singer has been asked about her romance with the NBA star multiple time, however, she mostly dodged such questions.

“I’m happy, and that’s all I got to say about it,” she said when asked about her relationship during an interview in April this year.